Tropika Island of Treasure ‘All Stars’ opens auditions in three provinces

The Tropika Island of Treasure ‘All Stars’ cast will be hosting auditions in three provinces namely, Western Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng for the next batch of adventure seekers.

In previous seasons, they have hosted contestants on lush tropical locations from Mauritius, Phuket, Mexico, Jamaica, Maldives, Zanzibar, Seychelles, and Curacao in the Caribbean.

In the All-Star season of “Tropika Island of Treasure,” some Mzansi celebrities will be teaming up with contestants in paradise to win a cash prize.

The celebrity contestants for the All-Star season are Khanya Mkangisa, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Nay Maps, Roxy Louw, Maurice Paige, Kelly Khumalo, Brendan Peyper and Shashi Naidoo.

The location for the next season has not yet been revealed. Those who are interested in being part of the cast can audition in Cape Town from May 20-22 at Canal Walk, Durban from May 27-29 at The Pavilion, and Johannesburg from June 3-5 at Sandton City.

Those who are not able to get to the locations of the auditions in the three different provinces can audition online.

