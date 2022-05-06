Trevor Stuurman brings home much-anticipated first solo exhibition

Revered award-winning contemporary visual artist Trevor Stuurman will host his first solo exhibition titled A Place Called Home later in May, art curator Botho Project Space said on Friday.

With “home” being a concept close to Stuurman’s heart, the exhibition is set at a home in Parktown West, where he recreates a space reminiscent of Sunday lunches with the family. Stuurman collaborated with homeware retailer Weylandts using many of the same pieces in his own home.

Weylandts founder Chris Weylandt said home is more than just four walls, noting that it is rather the perfect blank canvas for life’s stories to emerge. He added that the homeware retailer was privileged to collaborate with Stuurman.

Born in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, Stuurman said to him home represents a place where people discover their own version of comfort, solace, and meaning, adding that it is also a central point that allows people to navigate their world.

Stuurman plans to unpack the type of home he comes from by combining art, music, and food. The show opens on May 20 and runs until June 19 on weekdays and Saturdays.

