Tresor’s Jacquel Culture House on mission to groom future music stars

Multi-award winning African pop maverick Tresor has created the Jacquel Culture House with the aim of empowering South Africa’s upcoming artists.

The muso teamed up with Hunters and said the collaborative venture, which was officially launched on Thursday, would launch several platforms including a talent search for upcoming musicians.

This brand-new platform will help equip rising artists with the fundamental skills, resources, and opportunities to be mentored by established music stars.

“I am pleased to partner with Hunter’s to bring this epic project, which I hold very dear to my heart, to life. The partnership is centred around igniting the next generation of African creatives,” said Tresor.

“Hunter’s is an outstanding champion of youth music culture. It is truly fitting to embark on this culture-shifting journey with.

“I have been working on this project relentlessly for the past few years. The vision for this project and space is to give the youth a voice and platform to express their outstanding gifts freely with an incredible and carefully designed support system.”

