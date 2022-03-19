SAA takes Sho’t Left with Durban Tourism

South Africa’s tourism industry is on a mission to recover from the losses incurred in the past two years due to the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

In celebration of the small wins of level one restrictions, the SAA on March 4 resumed its three-times daily return service from Durban to Johannesburg. The flight was warmly welcomed at the King Shaka International Airport with a special water cannon salute and resounding applause from staff and passengers.

This new route is a huge milestone for the national carrier following the resumption of flight operations five months ago. It is the second local destination that SAA is now flying in addition to its busy three-times daily service from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Sunday World was honoured to be part of a chosen few to experience the route and enjoy Durban. This as part of a tourism media and influencers hosting.

Upon arrival at the King Shaka International Airport, we were greeted with a vibey welcome, a zest of life in the air, almost the same as before Covid.

We got to experience a tour around the city and visited some of the significant and historical places, something the locals take for granted, but one that remains a gem to experience.

Lunch was at a restaurant by the beachfront called California Dreaming. And it lived up to its international name. We were booked into Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch, which was nothing short of luxury and comfort.

Max’s Lifestyle Village in Umlazi Township was next on the agenda. It is one of the best places you can visit. The posh shisanyama is well-known for its unmatched experience, it is one of the best in Durban. And we partied with none other than the flamboyant Shauwn Mkhize.

On day two, we visited Segwaying at Moses Mabhida and went all around South beach, which a Durban-born girl like myself found interesting.

I remember a ride on the Rickshaw when I was younger, but this time it felt a bit more fun. There’s nothing better than reliving one’s childhood.

The third day was all fun and games as we went quad-biking and zip-lining at High Stakes in Cato Ridge. It was an exhilarating adventure in the scorching sun.

We were told a bit more about the history of Inanda and the heroes who fought for the liberation of the country.

The cherry on top was the traditional food and platters we got served at Ubuciko Soul Food Cafe’ in Inanda.

To close off the weekend, we went to the famous Florida Road, where we dined at Wish. This aesthetically pleasing restaurant was a great way to end off such a beautiful experience of the city, and what it has to offer.

The tropical Durban will never go out of style. It is perfect for the upcoming holidays.

*Mbalenhle Zuma was a guest of SAA and Durban Tourism

