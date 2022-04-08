Looming Easter break boon to tourism sector

South Africa’s tourism sector is expecting an influx of bookings this Easter following the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

In a televised address on Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the national state of disaster would be lifted from midnight that day, giving a much-needed boost to the hospitality industry that is slowly going back to normality after more than two years of devastation due to the pandemic.

Tshifiwa Tshivhenga, Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO, said Easter bookings are looking good as most South Africans are expected to travel across the country.

“We are ready and prepared, now that the restrictions are eased. And we are still following our own regulations for the safety of people,” said Tshivhenga, encouraging people to explore the beautiful country.

“There are many things that people can do within their provinces and within their budget. We want people to go out of their homes and explore.”

Tshivhenga stated that with petrol prices having increased, people can take short trips within their respective provinces and still enjoy the long-weekend break.

