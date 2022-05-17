Lesedi Cultural Village swings doors wide open after two-year shutdown

It is a new dawn as one of South Africa’s leading tourist destinations, Lesedi Cultural Village, reopens to visitors after two years of shutdown due to strict Covid-19 regulations.

The cultural village’s CEO, Graeme Edmond, said the reopening was a welcome reprieve.

“Lesedi is a South African institution that has a special place in the hearts of everyone who visits it. It provides much-needed employment opportunities for local communities and talented craftspeople. We have given visitors a true taste of South African hospitality and warmth,” said Edmond.

“We are ecstatic that Lesedi is back and open to give visitors a one-of-a-kind taste of our local culture and hospitality. We thank our loyal staff and the local community for standing by us and look forward to great success ahead.”

Within Lesedi Cultural Village are five traditional homesteads inhabited by people from the Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Basotho and Ndebele tribes. The cultural village is also home to many local artists who sell their work to tourists.

