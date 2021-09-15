Guatrain rewards vaccinated commuters

Johannesburg- South Africa’s state-of-the-art rail system, The Gautrain has said it will be rewarding vaccinated commuters.

The rail system has launched a vaccine incentive programme to encourage commuters to take the vaccine.

“The promotion is designed to reward our vaccinated customers with a shopping voucher up to the value of R250 when they purchase their weekly or monthly train product”, Said Gautrain’s Marketing and Communication Executive Kesagee Nayager said.

Vaccinated commuters have to present their vaccine cards and receive a shopping voucher when they purchase a weekly or monthly train ticket.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening.

He said that more than 7 million people in South Africa have been vaccinated. However, it is below the threshold. The president is aiming for at least half of the country’s population to get vaccinated.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu