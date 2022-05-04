Top five township tourism destinations to visit

The travel-filled Easter period has brought back the urge for some people to get to know their country better.

Among many tourist destinations around, township establishments have raised the hand to make sure that people have more options for that get-away trip. Township tourism has become more well-rounded and technology has enabled these establishments to become even more accessible to travellers.

Though townships may have their struggles, they have come out of their shell in terms of tourism offerings, becoming friendlier and better serving the travel market.

“Township tourism is no longer a portrait of poverty but a celebration of transformation and development of our nation. South Africa offers world-class destinations and incredible cultural experiences, and a platform like ours has been created to showcase these special destinations,” said Tshepo Matlou, head of marketing and communications at online booking Jurni.

He said travel is a good teacher, even for domestic travellers, people can learn a lot about their nation by visiting different parts of their country.

These are the top five township tourism destinations in South Africa:

Marula Festival:

The annual festival is a celebration of African music, fashion, food and drinks. It takes place in the small town of Phalaborwa towards the utmost northern part of the country.

World-renowned Vilakazi Street

The street has a unique place in history books, not only locally but internationally, as it is the only street in the world to have been home to two Nobel Peace Prize winners in Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu, whose former houses are now museums.

The street is usually a hive of activity with vibrant eateries, including Sakhumzi and Makhelwani restaurants, as well as Restaurant Vilakazi. This is the kind of vibe every South African should experience at least once in their lifetime!

Busy Corner Imbizo Shisanyama

Considering how important braais are in the collective South African culture, this list would not be complete without the big cheese of local buy-and-braai restaurants, which are popularly known as “shisanyamas”.

The restaurant in the vibrant township of Ivory Park, which is next to Tembisa in the City of Ekurhuleni, is more than just that. It’s also a landmark and an urban cultural hotspot, attracting international and domestic visitors curious to know what the buzz is about. It also offers some of the best braai and pap around.

Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban

Another popular shisanyama on the national scale is Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban. The meaty restaurant is more of a host for high-end fashion and luxury cars, along with expensive bottles of drinks.

Graskop Gorge

For adrenaline junkies, Graskop Gorge in Mpumalanga, which is near Hazyview and Bushbuckridge, is the perfect getaway for a fix. The tourist attraction is on the leafy and breathtaking Panorama Route ecosystem and it gives travellers a chance to experience the lift, big swing and zipline, among other outdoor activities.

