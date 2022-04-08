Tips to cope with seasonal health changes

Season change can have an impact on one’s health.

As we enter autumn and head towards winter, no matter where you are in South Africa, conditions are becoming either dryer or rainier, as well as cooler says Trevor Brewer, Managing Director of Air Treatment Specialists Solenco.

According to Brewer, the resulting asthma, allergies and other health issues caused by the quality of air you breathe can impact how you function from day to day.

These are Brewer’s four tips to cope:

Dry air

In Gauteng specifically, the dry air that comes with the move into autumn and winter is a particular bug bear. Not only does your skin barrier suffer, but so do your airways.

“In people with respiratory or lung issues such as asthma and bronchitis, cold and dry air narrows airways and makes it harder to breathe. In healthy individuals, dry air can also cause pain and inflammation in the throat, especially while you sleep,” says Brewer.

A humidifier is one of the best solutions to keeping your indoor air at optimal moisture levels, to improve your comfort and your health this flu season.

2. Excess moisture

In areas that see winter rainfall like the Western Cape, excess moisture can cause sinus congestion and sneezing.

“Too much moisture also increases the likelihood of mould, which can wreak havoc on your respiratory system and bring about allergic symptoms.”

“A dehumidifier not only prevents damp and mould (and the smell that comes with it), but effectively removes water vapour that tends to gather in cooler months when you are heating your home with the windows and doors shut. “

3. Poor ventilation

The approaching winter probably means that you’re spending more time indoors. More time in doors, and less ventilation, means more dust, more pet dander and more bacteria with nowhere to escape. Enter the spread of the winter sniffs!

With the rising cost of electricity in South Africa, trapping heat in our homes in the colder months is an important aspect of our day to day lives, but Brewer says this is often to the detriment of our health.

“Air purifiers are a great way to keep excess dust and pet dander at bay, and destroy bacteria and airborne viruses that may be lurking.” Which brings us to indoor air pollution.

4. Indoor air pollution

Air pollution in South Africa has reached dangerously high levels, but most people don’t realise that the concentration of pollutants and toxins found in the air is sometimes 2 to 5 times higher indoors.

At the very top of the chain, Asbestos is the leading cause of indoor air pollution. Asbestos is found in various materials used commonly in the automotive industry as well as home construction in the likes of coatings, paints, building materials and ceiling and floor tiles.

While asbestos is not as common in 2022, there are still many everyday objects that we have in our homes that can be the cause of indoor Air Pollution. Stoves, space heaters and fireplaces all put out carbon monoxide as well as nitrogen dioxide in the air. Seemingly harmless household products such as varnishes, paints and some cleaning products can also contain harmful VOC’s.

