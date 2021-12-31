Tips for keeping your resolutions this year

Johannesburg- Starting the new year is the perfect time to turn a new leaf and that s why many people tend to make new years resolutions.

The new year is a great way to start afresh and to try and change one’s habits.

Setting a set of resolutions for yourself helps you grow but it is so much easier to make them and keeping them is very difficult.

1. Choose a specific goal

Try and select a goal that is achievable and realistic don’t aim for something you know is impossible to achieve.

2. Limit your resolutions

You might have a long list of things you want to do as part of your resolutions, but rather pick one and try to focus your entire energy on that specific resolution.

3. Avoid repeating past failures

If you want to reach the same goals that you have tried to reach, try and spend time evaluating your previous results. Find out what prevented you from achieving your goals.

4. Renew your motivation

At the beginning of the year you might feel motivated to achieve everything, but afterwards reality will kick in and you need to start achieving that goal. It is best that you remind yourself why you set your resolutions.

5. Learn and adapt

Encountering setbacks is one of the main reasons why many tend to give up on their new year’s resolutions. Try and review your failures and take them as learning opportunities.

