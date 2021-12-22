REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Lifestyle

Things to do with your family this festive season

By Anelisa Sibanda
Rugby captain Siya Kolisi with his family. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg- The Festive season has arrived upon us and parents are looking for activities to keep their little ones and families busy.

Here’s a list of a few activities that you can get up to with your family;

  • Joburg Zoo has the annual Festival of Lights. You can take your family there and enjoy performances, some from your beloved Disney characters and many more. Experience live music performances from some of your favourite artists and radio hosts.

  • Lion and Sarafi Park, you can go see the wildlife from a closer range in this park and see them feeding.  Get guided tours at the park and you witness the beauty of wildlife.

 

Graskop- Mpumalanga, is well known for having beautiful places, if you’re a nature lover then Mpuamalanga is your to-go place. Get to visit places such as; God’s Window, Three Roundovales and different waterfalls.

 

 

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes