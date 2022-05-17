Thando Thabethe signs second lease for ‘Thabooty’s’

The sexy underwear line Thabooty’s by actress and businesswoman Thando Thabethe is getting a second home at The Glen shopping mall in Johannesburg.

Having first launched the business in 2017, the 947 presenter celebrated her achievement by announcing the deal on social media. She has signed a second lease for her underwear and shapewear line.

The new store will open in September at The Glen shopping mall. This is significant to the actress because it is her home town, having grown up in the south of Johannesburg while her grandparents stayed close by in Orlando, Soweto.

“Moving from Mondeor to Ridgeway as a kid from the south, I’m so excited to take my baby where it all began,” she wrote.

When Thabooty’s was born, it was sold online and catered to all body types. In 2021, Thando’s dream translated into a walk-in store in Dainfern Square in Fourways, also in Johannesburg.

