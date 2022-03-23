Study urges men to look after their thyroid

Men’s sex lives can take a blow if they do not look after their thyroid.

Studies by the Herbex research department show that 60% of men with hypothyroidism have low libido, erectile dysfunction, or delayed ejaculation.

Kelly Gullan, the spokesperson for the company, said the thyroid produces hormones that ensure that the metabolism, weight, mood and other body systems work well.

“You could think of the thyroid gland as your body’s energy company. When it is underperforming, everything starts to slow down,” said Gullan.

“When the thyroid is not active enough, it is known as hypothyroidism. This is when the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones to support the optimal functioning of the different systems in your body and can result in many different symptoms.”

Hypothyroidism in men affects semen quality, as well as sperm quality.

Gullan said their research proved that these factors could potentially lower one’s fertility, but although these symptoms are alarming, they are reversible with treatment.

Common symptoms could include:

Weight gain

Tired and run down

Constipated

Hair loss

Brain fog/slow movements and thoughts

Feeling cold

Dry skin

Swelling in the neck

Low mood/depression

Muscle aches/cramps/weakness

Dry skin and brittle nails and hair

Numbness or tingling in the hands

You can do a thyroid self examine at home by standing in front of the mirror and checking for an enlarged thyroid gland.

Look out for lumps and repeat the process a few times. If you see a lump, then you need to visit your doctor as soon as possible.

