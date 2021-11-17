Starbucks opens at Checkers FreshX Flamingo Supermarket

Johannesburg – A fresh new Starbucks South Africa retail experience has launched inside the Checkers Flamingo supermarket.

The American multinational chain of coffeehouses says the kiosk is set within the picturesque surroundings of a rolling five-acre heritage village at Modderfontein Junction.

“This convenient kiosk offers a brand new option for the family-oriented denizens of this fun-filled suburb,” Starbucks said in a statement.

Furthermore, the entity says Modderfontein is now a flourishing lifestyle hub boasting an array of recreational activities for families.

“Now, with the addition of this latest expression of the Starbucks and Checkers FreshX partnership, here comes another option for locals to enjoy a world-class shopping experience. The boutique Starbucks kiosk, run by the feisty, fearless, and super-friendly barista Sinethemba Buthelezi, features the full range of Starbucks hot and cold beverages and a selection of delicious treats, including brownies, macaroons, and the famous Chocolate Brownie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks South Africa (@starbucks_sa)

“The brand’s wide range of premium coffees, warm and friendly service, specialty iced Frappuccinos, and other iced beverages promise to be a big hit with locals enjoying long lazy summer days in this uniquely vibrant lifestyle retail development,” Starbucks further elaborated.

Buthelezi and her team invite customers to visit and enjoy their handcrafted seasonal beverages, including the seasonally sensational Pumpkin Spiced Latte, the indulgently delicious Salted Caramel Latte, crafted from salted caramel-infused milk and espresso shots, or the Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, a decadent blend of salted caramel-infused milk and Mocha sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

