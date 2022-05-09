South African Tourism bolsters presence at Arabian Travel Market

With global travel open after the Covid-19 regulations were eased in April, South African Tourism will elevate its presence at the Arabian Travel Market, an international trade show that will run from May 9 to 12 in Dubai.

At this year’s trade show, 10 South African products and experiences will be showcased. Nine local small, medium and micro enterprises will also get an opportunity to showcase at the trade show.

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu, who will lead the South African Tourism delegation, said: “It is really important for us to intensify our efforts in promoting our beautiful country on global platforms again as we have had limited opportunities to do so in the two last years.

“Our tourism sector recovery depends on this and of course on us working collaboratively to really show the full might of our tourism potential. I am looking forward to the engagements at Arabian Travel Market.”

South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo said as the sector recovers, they want to assure travelers from the Middle East that South Africa is a top destination.

“We cater for them and are ready to welcome them onto our shores. South Africa is well-positioned to cater to the needs of the Muslim traveler seeking the Halaal traveling experience,” said Khumalo.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author