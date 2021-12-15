Smirnoff 1818’s competition for local female DJs extended to 2022

Johannesburg- Smirnoff 1818 recently launched Shaya Ingoma, an empowerment platform that aims to bridge the gender gap in the music industry, especially within the DJ industry.

Smirnoff is now extending the entries deadline to give female DJs, a chance to boost and improve their DJing career through a first-of-its-kind competition.

Smirnoff’s Shaya Ingoma launched in October 2021. Now, local female DJs will now have until Monday the 14th of February 2022, to enter the Smirnoff 1818 Shaya Ingoma competition.

The competition was initially going to end in November, however the sheer level of talent that has entered already inspired Smirnoff 1818 to give more up-and-coming DJs the opportunity to participate by extending the closing date to 2022.

While the female DJ landscape in South Africa is on the rise, according to the FUSION 2021 Interim Modelled Update research there is still a wide gender gap within this sphere of the music industry, and it’s clear that it is not because of any lack of talent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWVbalZKDTe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The barriers to entry for women are deeply entrenched, making it much harder for women to break through this male-dominated industry. Several factors contribute to these barriers, such as biases due to false gender perceptions relating to women’s ability to operate and succeed in a male-dominated industry, limited access to DJing equipment, and means to upskill their DJing careers.

The platform calls on all up-and-coming female DJs nationwide to enter the first-for-the-brand female DJ search.

“Female DJs have been growing significantly in the last few months. We have seen many talented DJs dominate the industry and, as a catalyst for change, Smirnoff 1818 has extended entries to Shaya Ingoma to allow more skilled and talented female DJs to enter,” said Gregory Tabane, Head of White Spirits.

Through Shaya Ingoma, Smirnoff 1818 aims to narrow the gender gap and shine a light on some talented upcoming female DJs. This empowerment platform will be focused on unearthing, promoting, and offering multiple opportunities for upcoming female DJs in Mzansi to showcase their skills, get the recognition they deserve, and receive sufficient support in the pursuit of their DJing career aspirations.

From the countrywide search, the top 10 finalists will be chosen to battle it out for the top spot and get the Smirnoff 1818 Shaya Ingoma FDJ crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smirnoff SA (@smirnoffsa)

The top winner of the competition will receive a life-changing prize including R100 000 in cash and a trip to the value of R200 000. The remaining top 9 will receive a share of R450 000 in cash to help elevate their craft and widen their DJing skillsets.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Author