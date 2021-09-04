Smile Artists Africa to raise funds for breast cancer survivors using art and fashion

Johannesburg – Smile Artists Africa will host a Fusion-meets-fashion drive to raise funds for breast cancer reconstruction surgeries for breast cancer survivors.

After months of chemotherapy, radiation, and losing a breast from breast cancer, women often lose self-esteem and don’t have the means to do reconstructive surgery.

The Smile Artists Africa event in 2021 has a vision to give cancer victims a second chance at life.

Dr Monaisa says the money raised in the initiative will help in funding reconstruction surgeries for breast cancer survivors. With breast cancer awareness month coming up in October this is also a wonderful opportunity to further educate South Africans about cancer.

The event, also known as Fashion Art Fusion and sponsored by Sanlam Private Wealth, will take place at the upmarket Porsche Centre in Kyalami on September 25.

It will feature celebrated and upcoming fashion designer/brands including Maxhosa, Naked Ape, Siko Republic, Afrika Your Time, Bathini Designs & LSJ designs who will dress celebrities that will interact with guests at the glittering affair.

Unathi Nkayi is set to be the host, while Branden Praise will be serenading the guests with his famous R&B music.

Artists including Mfundo Mthiyane, Phumzile Buthelezi, Siko Republic, Lerato Motau, Olwethu De Vos, Azael Langa Mandla Mavengere, Nkensani Rihlampfu, Mel Madiba, Zwelethu Machepha and Lebohang Motaung will also showcase their artwork in an exhibition and multimedia installation.

This will be followed by an online auction, a fundraising event and activation in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The star-studded event will host celebrities such as; Minnie Dlamini, Melanie Bala, Brenda Mhlongo, Robert Marawa & Karabo the curator to name a few.

Internationally renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa founded the Smile Artists Africa event in 2020 with a vision to give cancer victims a second chance at life.

Dr Monaisa says the money raised in the initiative will help in funding reconstruction surgeries for breast cancer survivors.

“This is an exciting event and partnership for us. It will educate, support and create much needed awareness when it comes to breast cancer awareness and reconstructive surgery”.

“The proceeds of the initiative will provide financial assistance to breast cancer survivors who choose to have their breasts reconstructed following a lumpectomy as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis,” says Dr Monaisa, who boasts a client list of politicians, business people and celebrities.

For Sanlam Private Wealth, the Fashion Art Fusion event hosted by Smile Artists Africa provides a further opportunity to continue the company’s long-standing collaboration with artists and master craftsmen to showcase its distinct approach to wealth creation and preservation.

Says Keabetswe Ntuli, Johannesburg regional head of Sanlam Private Wealth: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Dr Monaisa in this most worthy endeavour – using craftsmanship for good by restoring the confidence of women who are breast cancer survivors.”

Dr Monaisa adds that the inaugural initiative raised more than R300 000. The funds helped a 39-year-old breast cancer survivor who was able to do a constructive breast surgery in March this year.

“The impact that the reconstructive surgeries have on the quality of life for breast cancer survivors is amazing. It helps women feel whole again and help survivors rebuild their sense of self,” he explains.

For more information about Smile Artists, click here.

