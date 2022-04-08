SA Hip Hop artists curate playlist for a Snoop Dogg campaign

South African local and hip hop artists have come together to curate an exclusive Spotify playlist to celebrate the launch of the next episode of the Snoop Dogg and G-Star RAW campaign.

The exclusive playlist was crafted by local hip hop stars Shane Eagle, YoungstaCPT, and Courtnaé Paul and has been made available to stream from 4 April 2022.

In the playlist, the song Say It Witcha Booty, which was released last year in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and G-Star RAW, is featured and is complemented by local artists’ best Snoop Dogg tracks.

Shane Eagle said: “I think Snoop is a living legend. Snoop is one of the original architects of Hip-hop, whose image is paired with buttoned-up flannel shirts, freshly braided hair, and baggy jeans.”

Courtnaé Paul is known to drop a few Snoop tracks in her DJ sets and when she was asked about the most classic on her playlist, she said a set cannot be complete without Snoop’s songs.

YoungstaCPT when asked what he thinks of Snoop’s style he said: “If I think of Snoop now he’s more of a famous personality and icon in the entertainment industry and not just a rap legend.”

