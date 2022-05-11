Rihanna excited about launch of ‘Fenty’ beauty range in Africa

Rihanna is bringing Fenty to South Africa and other African countries including Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, the American singer announced on Tuesday.

The actress and fashion designer, who owns the popular line of make-up and skincare products, said her products would officially be available in Africa from May 27.

She started the beauty range in 2017 with an intention to make products that would suit all shades of skin.

Rihanna excitedly shared on social media that she had been waiting for this moment for a long time and is happy it is finally happening.

me carrying around all my secrets 😂🤰🏿🧡 pic.twitter.com/69vobB1ppl — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 17, 2022

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in Africa,” she wrote.

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/LNmYRY3Zip — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2022

