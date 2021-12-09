Patrick Joseph to launch casual and streetwear line in South Africa

Johannesburg- Bespoke fashion lifestyle brand Patrick Joseph, founded and designed by Kwa-Zulu Natal-born Patrick Mhlanga, is set to debut in South Africa with a casual and streetwear line.

The Patrick Joseph brand, known for its flexibility and agility in catering to both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces, launched in 2011.

This was after Mhlanga turned his passion for design and tailoring into a bespoke clothing line which later hit various runways including the London Fashion Week in 2019.

“We are so proud to see the Patrick Joseph brand evolve from basic t-shirts and ties for some of our founding clients and featuring at the Mr England competition. We are even more excited to be launching in South Africa with more than just the signature men’s tailored suits – a new line of casual and streetwear line”, said Fashion Designer and Founder Patrick Mhlanga.

Mhlanga served time in the British Army and studied MSc in Business Management before breaking into fashion.

He has become one of the most influential emerging designers in Great Britain with Patrick Joseph featuring in major fashion magazines including Drapers and Fab Magazine UK.

“My passion for craftsmanship and design is inspired by my grandfather who wore tailored suits six days a week – this sparked an interest in experimenting with sewing equipment and creating patterns from a variety of fabrics. The expansion into SA aims to give back into my home country through my talent, skills, and network and create something special for locals.”

Patrick Joseph prides itself in handmade garments made from a unique mix of British and Italian-sourced materials.

Ready-to-wear pieces are available for purchase at various department stores in the UK, including TK Maxx and NEXT as well as online.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author