Patience pays off as Gail Mabalane launches new haircare range

Actress and singer Gail Mabalane does not put her eggs in one box.

This week, the former Idols runner-up introduced her latest business venture, her own brand of haircare line Ethnogenics.

She said the brand comes with various products that cater to different hair needs and problems.

The actress, who is married to muso, businessman and pastor Kabelo Mabalane, has always been vocal about her hair loss problems. It is no doubt that her new haircare range was inspired by her struggles over the years.

Gail, who does not use chemicals on her hair, has been perfecting formulas on this project for a couple of years now.

