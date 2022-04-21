Nominations open for SAMA28 Lifetime and International award categories

The much-anticipated SAMA28 (South African Music Awards) are upon us and RiCA is calling for nominations in the Lifetime and International Achievement award categories.

The two categories honour artists who have shown outstanding achievement in the music industry. Last year, PJ Powers, Lebo M, and Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani MKhize were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards for their impact in the music industry.

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG walked away with the International Achievement award after his song achieved global success. Jerusalema was viewed more than 480-million times on YouTube.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi shared: “We are excited to see the calibre of nominations we will receive in these two categories and even more excited to present these awards to music industry practitioners who not only dedicate themselves to honing their skills, but to honing and developing the skills of the musical legends in the making today.”

Nominations for the two categories can be submitted together with a motivation letter and supporting documents by Friday, April 29. The recipients will be selected by the RiSA executive committee, but the Lifetime Achievement award recipients are not eligible for entry.

Criteria for Lifetime Achievement award

Nominees must:

Be a recording artist or producer.

Possess at least 20 years of music industry experience having significantly contributed to the development, upliftment, and advancement of the South African music industry.

Criteria for International Achievement award

Nominees must:

Be a recording artist with a physical and/or digital release in a territory outside of southern Africa between 1 February 2021 and 31 January 2022. Have performed abroad in the same period and achieved recognition by way of a music industry-related award or award nomination. Have achieved a prolific media profile as far as the release of recordings, performances, and awards are concerned.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author