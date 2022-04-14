New research: autism can be detected in early pregnancy

A new international study has found that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can be detected as early as the second semester of the gestation period.

The research by the Azrieli National Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopment used prenatal ultrasound scans in the second semester and found that certain types of ASD, which include organ anomalies, can be detected in the womb.

These may include heart, kidney, and head anomalies.

Locally, the Star Academy reported that the earliest detection of ASD previously would have been at 18 months, while signs would show between two and three years.

Autism South Africa’s regional development officer, Elizabeth Mosehla, however, said there is no known specific cause of autism, stating that it was highly likely that the cause will never be known.

This makes it difficult to check for early signs and make a diagnosis.

She said ASD would normally be detected in young children around school age, but many adults were also diagnosed with the disorder.

“Autism is a neurodevelopmental disability. Autistic people do not have brain damage, their brains develop differently. This means that autistic people might interact, behave, socialise and communicate with the world differently.

“They might also have heightened or lowered sensory sensitivity. Lights might be too bright, sounds might be too loud. Autistic people might make a lot of noise or they might create sensory stimulation to help with regulation – keeping themselves calm and helping them to focus.”

She said parents might notice that their child is displaying signs that typical children do not show, and once this is noticed they should approach their doctor or paediatrician, who will then refer them to a specialist.

These signs may include a lack of attention, repetitive behaviour, lack of eye contact, and – but not limited to – communication difficulties.

Parents should visit their local hospital where they will be referred to a neurodevelopmental clinic.

“For adults, the process is slightly harder. There are no government facilities to help with adults getting diagnosed. Adults are welcome to reach out to us and we will do our best to assist them,” she said.

There are different types of autism, which need various levels of support.

According to Mosehla, some people speak and others use alternative forms of communication, while some autistic people have more sensory needs than others.

She also described the disorder as a spectrum, saying people can be more or less autistic, but everyone on the spectrum requires support and understanding. This means that not every autistic child will require a special school as some may require a more mainstream education – depending on the individual’s needs.

“It is not an illness. Some people consider it a condition, others consider it a disability. We always ask the autistic person how they would like to be referred. It requires support and understanding.

“Treat them humanely. Understand that they may be different and listen to how they want to be treated. Be there for the family – they need support and love,” she said.

