Netflix’s first African podcast ‘Never Late/African Time’ to debut next week

Netflix will debut its first African podcast titled Never Late/African Time next week.

Hosted by Andy Maqondwana from Kaya FM and 947’s Zweli Mbhele, the podcast promises to be a series featuring interesting conversations with some of Africa’s most celebrated on-screen talent.

The personalities expected to be featured include award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja, popularly known as Kate Actress, Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime, and South Africa’s iconic thespian Israel Matseke-Zulu, to name a few.

The podcast, which will be launched on Wednesday next week, will also be available on the AfricaOnNetflix official YouTube page, as well as Spotify and Apple.

Viewers will be able to tune in to a new episode that will be released every Wednesday, with the podcast available in video and audio formats.

