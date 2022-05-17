Meet Miss South Africa 2022 Top 30 contestants

The 2022 Top 30 contestants for the Miss South Africa pageant are a diverse group of women from all walks of life. They were revealed on Monday night on the official Miss SA app.

The contestants were selected and narrowed down by a panel of judges consisting of elite women in business, beauty, and media.

The judges include Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, TV and radio personality Thando Thabethe, local fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, body positivity activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, businesswoman Koo Govender, and creative director and editor-in-chief of True Love magazine Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa.

The contestants are: Naledi Matabane, Tlotlo Mabiletsa, Anarzade Omar, Tamsyn Jack, Lebogang Mahlangu, Pearl Ntsheni, Mphoetla Plaatjie, Boniswa Mapisa, Thyler Dane, Ayanda Thabethe, Zoey Seboa, Bianca Bezuidenhout, Shevon Pereira, Thulani Ndzotyana, Chuma Matsaluka, Lehlohonolo Machaba, Kea Nkashe, Stacy Gossayn, Lisanne Lazarus, Nompumelelo Mampholo, Lindokuhle Itumeleng Parage, Beth Damonse, Fortunate Mabeleng, Ayanda Tloti, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Luve Meyer, Nthabiseng Kgasi, Alyssa Joan and Mishqah Snyders.

See Miss SA Top 30 below:

South African’s will get to vote for their favourite to keep them in the top 10 and voting will close on the 10th of June at midnight.

