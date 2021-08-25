Meet Felicity Shiba, a grandmother of two who swings a mean golf club

Johannesburg – Felicity Shiba is now a fashion designer, speaker and golf writer who runs golf events. Kuli Roberts caught up with the 47-year old mother of two…

You are so busy, you are a designer and MC [master of ceremonies] … what else do you do?

I am a golf writer, blogger and I run a golf charity.

Do you think women are supported in golf?

There is more support now than there was before, but if we are comparing it to the men, then definitely not near as enough.

Tell us about your golf experience and what is your role in this sport?

I am definitely not a professional or trainer. I need coaching myself. Women’s numbers have grown and it’s starting to look good out there. My role is to create awareness about the sport professionally.

Does it intimidate you being in a male-dominated sport and as female?

Not necessarily intimidated but I have had moments of doubt with regards to the path I have decided to take with the sport.

Partly because there are times when I have been the only black woman at a golf day or event, and I would ask myself why and how I can change this and whether I am really the one to try and change it.

I’d love to learn how to play golf, what’s the best way to learn?

Go to World of Golf or your nearest golf course and get some lessons from a pro.

What are some challenges that you have faced as a female player?

As a player, having to play with way too many men in the past and not enough ladies, but that has changed.

There are so many more women playing that it is so easy to find ladies to play with.

Which designer inspires you in SA and how do you think they should be assisted during Covid?

Thula Sindi. He understands the struggles of other designers and upcoming designers wanting to break into this tough competitive industry.

The AFRICARISE concept store is his way of saying, ‘I have been at the bottom, I get it, how can I help’?

Are you still modelling?

Not really. I would for the right campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THIS GIRL’S GOLF DIARY 🏌🏿‍♀️ (@tggd_golf)

Have you met Gary Player and received any words of wisdom you would like to impart?

Yes, I have. I have had the privilege of playing with him and have him analyse my game. I have also been invited to his invitational that raises funds for charity around the world.

Gary always has words of wisdom. Every other sentence out of his mouth is some golf wisdom and life lesson.

What’s it like to be a grandmother before the age of 50?

I think I just love being a grandmother, regardless of the age. Also, I am incredibly cool in my grandchildren’s eyes (she has two).

What words of encouragement would you give South Africans?

To stay strong in the midst of this horrible pandemic. Stay safe, stay healthy and love your loved ones . Also, vote for change.

Which women inspire you, and why?

My daughter Maxine. I’ve watched her creating this beautiful life for her and her kids. And everyday she shows me that my choices are valid and inspires me to do more.

How effective is a golf stick as a weapon?

It’s called a golf club and it is the most dangerous weapon I carry with me.

Do women golfers have to wear microshirts or are there pants for them?

They do not have to, but they are comfortable, especially for pros.

Also, lots of pants. Is this a dig on some social golfers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THIS GIRL’S GOLF DIARY 🏌🏿‍♀️ (@tggd_golf)

