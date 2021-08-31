Meet Dr Floss, the dentist that takes care of celebs pearly whites

Johannesburg – From working with disadvantaged communities in the Vaal, Orange Farm and Soweto, 30-year-old dental professional Lwazi Nkwanyana is also ensuring celebrities look like a million bucks.

The Joburg-born Nkwanyana, known as Dr Floss, is not only popular among CEOs and nine to- fivers, the young man with a degree in oral hygiene from Medunsa and a dental degree from the University of Pretoria is causing a buzz among celebrities because of his warm personality, easily accessible location in trendy Rosebank and perfect results.

His work can be seen on many bright smiles like that of TV presenter Aaron Moloisi, actor and reality star Mohale Motaung and lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole.

Nkwanyana’s background in dental hygiene includes five years of working in public health.

His love for educating people about the basics of dental hygiene grew because he was working with disadvantaged communities before he opened his private practice.

The stylish dentist, currently studying another course in aesthetics and beauty, said the most popular procedure among his famous clients was teeth whitening and aligning the front six teeth.

“It’s been a lovely journey to watch and it made me learn that people are conscious and serious about their looks and grooming. That’s why I teach about the importance of having good oral hygiene.

“Yes, we can have beautiful smiles but let’s also have good oral health and zero pain, then we can whiten and do other cosmetic procedures because taking care of your teeth is crucial.”

He revealed that he had more female clients than men but most male clients came in for tobacco stain removal and lack of proper hygiene.

“So I take the opportunity to teach them about hygiene.”

He said the best tips he gave his clients were simple:

• Don’t go to bed without brushing your teeth.

• Don’t neglect your tongue.

• Floss even when its uncomfortable to reduce bad breath and decay.

• Get regular dental assess-ments – at least twice a year.

Nkwanyana said though many feared the dentist, a visit to a dental professional was painless, adding that was why they had painless injections.

