Lorna Maseko explores soil of South Africa in brand-new show

Internationally renowned chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko launched her cooking show in style on Wednesday at The Views restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel, Westcliff.

The show, titled Homegrown Tastes South Africa, will debut on BBC Lifestyle on March 23. It’s not just about preparation but also celebrating the flair of the local culinary landscape.

Sunday World got to spend the morning with the celebrity chef as she shared a sneak peek of her journey around South Africa discovering some new gems.

She said the culinary expedition will take her across the country, from gatsbys at sea level to tasty treats in the picturesque Dullstroom in Mpumalanga.

Lorna will spend each episode sampling different tantalizing delights and meeting many different local heroes along the journey.

In each of the 10 episodes, she will be joined by a special celebrity guest and, together, they will meet the chefs and personalities behind South Africa’s best street food and haute cuisine.

The award-winning chef will also get to explore exceptional homegrown ingredients.

“I think this is one of the only shows that I have seen in South Africa that feature the soil, so we start talking to farmers about ingredients and produce,” she said.

The celebrity chef said farmers in South Africa are not celebrated enough and many people focus too much on the ingredients rather than the soil that produces them.

“One of the highlights from the show was when Chef Siya in the first episode made Iskopo in such a French way that you wouldn’t think you were eating it, so the way you plate and present food is vital.”

At the end of each episode, she will celebrate these hero ingredients by making her own delicious dish of what each area had to offer.

Homegrown Tastes South Africa is part of BBC Lifestyle’s local line-up that showcases the best in fresh local content. It will air every Wednesday at 8pm on DStv channel 174.

