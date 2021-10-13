Lifestyles of the Rich and famous pull no punches in SA

Johannesburg – Though it may sound ludicrous to some, there are those who don’t mind splurging on the finer things in life.

What is seen as basic to most is viewed as art to others who can afford it.

A fridge is no longer just viewed as an essential to keep food fresh and drinks cold.

It is now par for the course for high-end appliances brands to team up with clothing designers to create limited editions of a variety of eye-catching household goods that can be found at retailers.

A kettle can set you back R11 000, a toaster R12 000, and an espresso machine R26 000.

The art-inspired fridges have also taken the world of the load by storm. One popular brand that has collaborated with a global fashion name has produced a range of Sicilian-inspired art.

Only two of 100 pieces are available in South Africa with an R1.3-million price tag, now on sale for R999 999.

Local artist Ennock Mlangeni from Sasolburg will charge you only R20 000 to paint a fridge.

He trended on social media after showing off a customer’s new fridge that he painted in bright colours in the image of a man. When it comes to fashion, Black Coffee is not afraid to splurge. He and comedian Steve Harvey own a yellow turtle-neck jersey that costs almost R45 000.

The DJ also owns an exclusive pair of sneakers, which initially cost about R38 000 for one of 8 500 pairs.

With many choosing to stream movies and music at home, home entertainment systems are popular. But if you’re a connoisseur of opulence, a basic soundbar paired with a basic TV screen won’t suffice. High-end sound systems cost anything from R150 000 to millions of rand.

And partying in Mzansi has also been taken up a notch with the launch of Konka, an upmarket hangout in Soweto.

Konka’s carwash looks like something off a Hollywood set as Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other luxury cars pull in for a splash.

And a while there are affordable alcoholic beverages available, a bottle of a 26-year-old single malt can set you back R13 000 or bubbly R14 000, while cigars go up to R750 a pop.

