Legends’ founder Sheldon Tatchell grows his footprint

Sheldon Tatchell, the brains behind the Legends Barber franchise, has branched out to have his male-grooming products sold at Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

And in legendary style, Sheldon gave the founder of Dis-Chem, Ivan Saltzman, a trendy haircut to mark their partnership at the retail giant’s head office in Midrand on Friday.

Sheldon has made a big name for himself building his brand from a stoep in Eldorado Park to now having 63 shops spread across the continent in just 10 years. The latest addition to his chain of stores opened in Gqeberha on Saturday.

He also partnered with the late rapper Riky Rick and was honoured to give him his very last haircut before his funeral in February.

“As a kid, one of my first entrepreneurial ventures was to sell hair products to salons. During this time, I learnt the art of persistence, after many years of struggling to get into retail. Today, that same value has allowed me to present my products to one of the most respected retail legends,” said Sheldon at the launch.

“Dis-Chem has established itself as a legendary brand in the South African pharmaceutical retail space, so it made sense for us to partner with them to give our range a broader footprint and to make it more accessible to consumers.

“I am both proud and pleased that the Legends brand is being supported by such a strong player.”

Saul Saltzman, executive director at Dis-Chem, said they were excited and looked forward to a fruitful partnership with Legends.

“The introduction of Legends Barber’s male-grooming products extended throughout our Dis-Chem retail stores, brought by Hairstrategy professional hair salons, augments our drive to grow the male-grooming segment,” said Saltzman.

“It caters for the growing demand to bring the professional side of hairdressing and barbering to our shoppers, and this new development enhances our position in this category.

“We are adding a legendary brand to our shelves, and we are delighted that Sheldon has chosen to partner with Dis-Chem to extend his range into the retail sector.”

Saltzman said: “Furthermore, this aligns closely with our strategy to support local brands and grow local manufacturing by increasing shelf space available to South African brands and products.”

Saltzman added that he hoped Sheldon’s success story inspires more entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and contribute to the development of the economy.

