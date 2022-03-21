Kgoroge tackles the role of a ‘rough’ detective

Seasoned actor Tony Kgoroge will be making a comeback to our TV screens when he stars in M-net’s new murder mystery drama series Recipes for Love and Murder, in which he plays the role of Khaya Meyer.

Kgoroge has thrown himself in the deep end and said viewers could expect another side of him as he had to break down barriers in portraying a detective.

The last time he was seen on our screens was when he replaced Mpumelelo Bhulose in the role of Zimele Bhengu on e.tv’s Imbewu: The Seed.

“I have been doing a lot of production work behind the scenes, doing some directing and producing here and there. But once a storyteller, always a storyteller. You can’t stop, whether it’s behind the screen or on-screen.”

Kgoroge said he would also be doing some production work, directing a movie in Namibia, and was looking at doing theatre work this year.

“I am trying to do more on-screen-work this year should there be a second season of Recipes for Love and Murder, but there is also a possibility of me

spreading my wings into some theatre work as well.”

Actors are never boxed into a single character and sometimes they will play a role that challenges their versatility.

Kgoroge says his Recipes for Love and Murder character is a role he has never tackled before and had to challenge himself…

“It was different. This is a character I have never played before because I’ve always played the roles of a lover boy or a married guy with a family, and this character is a rough guy,” he said.

Recipes for Love and Murder is based on Sally Andrew’s acclaimed novel, Recipes for Love and Murder: A Tannie Maria Mystery.

In the riveting drama series, Kgoroge is a chief detective from Johannesburg who has just lost his wife and decides to move to a small town called Eden in the Karoo,

hoping to find a more peaceful life, not having to deal with hectic crime.

He gets drawn into a murder investigation that has several twists and turns, involving ex-boyfriends, greedy family members, land development,

religious fanatics, chaotic funerals, and pomegranates

Kgoroge said one of the challenges he faced was adapting to the style it is written in.

“It is a different style compared to what I am used to.

“The way people write and phrase English is different, but I got the hang of it because as an artist you need to be able to use a certain technique, so you adapt to certain changes and master your craft.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author