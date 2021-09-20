REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Kelly Khumalo launches new product

By Nompilo Zulu
Kelly Khumalo

Johannesburg- South African singer, Kelly Khumalo introduced her new brand SKIN with Quantine Active on Instagram.

Bioquantine Active is a trademarked, all-natural invention of bioactive substances.

It is used in a multitude of health and wellness products.

Bioquantine reverses aging back to youthful cells by accelerating cellular renewal and rejuvenating the skin.

It also restores structure, elasticity, and firmness.

However, cells that have more damage than others might take longer to repair.

It’s all love and well-wishes in the comments sections on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

 

