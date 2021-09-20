Kelly Khumalo launches new product

Johannesburg- South African singer, Kelly Khumalo introduced her new brand SKIN with Quantine Active on Instagram.

Bioquantine Active is a trademarked, all-natural invention of bioactive substances.

It is used in a multitude of health and wellness products.

Bioquantine reverses aging back to youthful cells by accelerating cellular renewal and rejuvenating the skin.

It also restores structure, elasticity, and firmness.

However, cells that have more damage than others might take longer to repair.



It’s all love and well-wishes in the comments sections on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu