Judging panel for Miss South Africa top 30 revealed

Being part of the Miss SA judging panel is an honour, said Liesl Laurie Mthombeni after the announcement of the pageant’s top 30 selection judging panel yesterday.

Mthombeni won the pageant in 2015. She will be joined in the panel by body-positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network South Africa Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, businesswoman Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann, and 947 radio personality Thando Thabethe.

Mthombeni said: “This is essentially a woman that will go on to represent us internationally. Sitting on this panel is something I do not take for granted. I understand that this is a huge job interview and I always encourage the entrants of the pageant to treat it as such.”

Nkosi shared that with her brand involved with the Miss South Africa brand over the years, it is a befitting honour and humbling experience to be part of the selection process.

“The calibre of entries showcased the vast facets of our country and how much impact the pageant holds in changing the lives of the entrants. The deliberation process may have taken longer than we had anticipated, however, I believe we have chosen a strong Miss SA top 30,” said Khosi.

An excited Thabethe said she treasured the experience.

“Miss SA has proven to be a platform that celebrates women from all backgrounds and has solidified the idea that beauty isn’t a mould that one has to fit into. The women we have seen so far have been simply exceptional, and I cannot wait to help change another young woman’s life,” shared Thabethe.

