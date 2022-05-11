I’ve always been a tea lover, says Mohale on joining popular brand

Mohale Motaung has a fetish for tea.

And having become Laager’s brand ambassador for their Rooibos tea, he said it is more than just securing the bag, but also to educate consumers about the health benefits that come with Rooibos tea.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Mohale said this particular tea is part of his heritage. “It’s something my grandparents and my parents always bought for our home. This then became my choice of tea because it’s so good and it’s what I know,” he said.

He added that as a big lover of tea, he cannot start his day without it. “I’ve enjoyed Rooibos tea ever since I was a young boy. Goes with a peanut-butter sandwich.”

His wish is to make tea popular, make it the “on-the-go” hot beverage, the same way as coffee. He plans to do this by hosting tea parties.

Some of the health benefits, he said, is that tea makes you sleep better at night, keeps you calm when you are anxious, and he believes that starting your day with a cuppa gives you that extra boost.

It gives me great pleasure to announce that I am the official Brand Ambassador for Laager Rooibos 😆🚨🥳 Now join me in raising your pinkies and making Rooibos the official celebration drink this season. ☕️ 🎉 #MohaleForLaagerRooibos #BrandAmbassadorforHealth pic.twitter.com/qM7LuleNDm — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) May 10, 2022

