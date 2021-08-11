I am all about herstory: Bev Ditsie

Johannesburg – Bev Ditsie has always known that she is destined for greatness.

The 50-year-old from Soweto made history at the UN on September 13 1995 when she spoke at the Beijing Women’s Conference about the importance of including lesbian rights in discussions about the empowerment and upliftment of women.

She was the first openly lesbian to do so and it wasthe first time that the UN was asked to consider the realities of LGBT people in the protection of human rights.

No task is too big for Ditsie who, during the drafting of South Africa’s constitution, was at the forefront of advocating for the protection of people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

The former child star is a woman of many talents.

She has acted, sung, directed several Big Brother Africa shows and has two days named after her to celebrate her contribution to human rights in two American cities.

She was conferred with an honorary doctorate from Claremont Graduate University in California in 2019.

How did you end up speaking at the UN?

In 1994, I attended the International Lesbian and Gay Association Conference (ILGA) in New York City. It was my first trip to the US.

I met some activists who were already preparing for the UN conference, and we started talking about whether I might be able to attend. So, the following year a private funder paid for my ticket and that’s how I ended up at the 4th world conference in Beijing, China.

What is so important about your work?

I’m all about herstory. I’m here to counter the patriarchal, misogynistic narrative that insists that people like me do not or have never existed. If history is written by the victor, then it makes sense that people like me – strong women, those who are gender diverse and those who express themselves differently – will be erased so that the patriarchal system can maintain its hold on people and those in power can maintain their illusory superiority.

My work, whether as a filmmaker, TV director and speaker is about testifying to my existence and bearing witness to the existence of women. You have two days that celebrate you in the US. Tell me more about this.

This happened in 1994 after the ILGA conference, when my Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Witwatersrand cochair Simon Nkoli and I went visiting some cities in the US.

In Washington DC, we went to the White House and the State Capitol building, sharing our experiences of organising in South Africa at the time, and we were awarded with the Bev Ditsie Simon Nkoli Day for June 17.

Another Simon Nkoli/Bev Ditsie Day is in San Francisco on July 5. What happens on these days?

Nothing much actually.

We’ll probably start doing something after the launch of the Bev Ditsie Foundation.

Who are women who inspire you?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. Goodness, that woman from Qwa- Qwa is fierce. Have you seen her in action? She makes me so happy. I must admit I cried tears when I saw Zulaikha Patel’s power at such a young age (Patel became the symbol of the fight against Pretoria Girls High School’s policy regarding black girls’ hair).

What support do you think women need?

Women are harassed and abused in the workplace, in churches, in schools, everywhere, all the time with no recourse. The justice system is designed to protect perpetrators to such a degree that going to the police station could end up with further victimisation. And should the case even make it to court, women are further victimised. There are no shelters for those who are terrorised in their homes. I’m shocked that we still don’t have equal pay for equal work.

Who is your favourite author?

Does it have to be just one? From Bessie Head to Audre Lorde, Pumla Dineo Gqola, Tsitsi Dangarembga and recently Thenjiwe Mswane.

What do you do to unwind?

I read, listen to music, play music, roller-skate to disco, kwaito and hip-hop and I love DIY [do it yourself] projects.

Besides your documentaries, you have directed some of the biggest reality shows. I

have directed shows such as All You Need is Love, I co-created shows such as Forgive and Forget, I directed five seasons of Big Brother Africa, five seasons of Survivor SA and Africa, Step Up Or Step Out. What are you working on now? I’m finally finishing the family biography.

I’m also in principle doing photography on mom’s film.

Also read:

“Nandi cheated on me with female employee” Lion King star Lebo M claims

Pearl Thusi’s love interest revealed as they plan to tie the knot

Real Housewives of Joburg hit by jobs for friends claims

Mpura and Killer Kau have passed away

Mohale says he is divorcing Somizi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts