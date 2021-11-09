How Covid-19 changed things in urban and rural funerals

Johannesburg- The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown restrictions imposed in March 2020 have forced many families to change their funeral practices and adapt to the Covid-19 regulations for funerals.

While the government has put strict measures in place, neither the urban nor rural areas are exempt from adhering to these restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The number of fatalities associated with Covid-19 in the country has increased, making funerals a high-risk site for the virus, particularly in rural areas,” said Unathi Saul, co-founder and COO of Abaveleli Funeral Directors.

The latest figures by Statistic South Africa (STATS SA) show that more than 88,600 deaths have been attributed to Coronavirus since the pandemic emerged. However, the Covid-19 lockdown procedures have forced many South Africans to revise their burial practices.

As a result, families are facing unprecedented limitations and challenges when planning and preparing for funerals. “The ban on large funerals in South Africa has led people to give up on their burial traditions. Before the Coronavirus emerged, hundreds of people were able to attend funerals to give their loved ones a proper send-off,” added Saul.

As such, many families remain frustrated as they can no longer honour their family members by giving them a dignified send-off. People are customary to travel and attend funerals to pay their last respects to the deceased before the pandemic, particularly in rural communities.

Unlike funerals in rural areas, funerals in urban areas were usually attended by a much smaller number of people. Only close family and friends would gather to honour a loved one. However, the lockdown regulations have forced everyone to adapt to this new norm.

“Planning a funeral has been difficult since the pandemic began, especially because public gatherings to grieve a loved one were also prohibited, such as night vigils. In some cases, however, Covid-19’s lockdown requirements forced families to change their burial practices and consider secret burials,” said Saul.

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma