E-edition
Subscribe
Lifestyle

How adored local celebrities spent Mother’s Day

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Boity Thulo Instagram

Mother’s Day honours and celebrates the strength of women around the world. Some South African celebrity mothers shared what their special day looked like.

Shauwn Mkhize

MaMkhize shared a video of her daughter Sbahle Mpisane waking her up and surprising her with a beautiful orchid of flowers. The pair then shared a mother and daughter moment. Her son Andile, daughter-in-law Tamia, and stylist further surprised MaMkhize with more flowers and gifts during the day.

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams also shared a video of her daughter Nothile and her son spoiling her with cake, tea, and flowers in bed. Nonku also hosted a Mother’s Day brunch with her mom and fellow RHOD star Mabusi.

TV personality and businesswoman Boity Thulo penned a sweet message to her mother and two other woman who play a motherly role in her life.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest wished the mother of his son Thobeka a blessed Mother’s Day and thanked her for raising their child.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes