Municipal drinking water does not cause typhoid, says NICD

There is no evidence that recent cases of typhoid fever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any part of the country, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

“There is also no evidence that the bacteria that causes typhoid fever had been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country,” it said.

The NICD added that although cases had been confirmed in Gauteng, Western Cape and the North West, contamination of municipal water is extremely unlikely to be the source of infection in any of these clusters.

There is no evidence that recent cases of #typhoidFever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any parts of the country, and there is no evidence that the bacteria causing typhoid fever have recently been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country. pic.twitter.com/tNwiX46BrU — NICD (@nicd_sa) February 21, 2022

NICD detects typhoid outbreak in South Africa

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author