Municipal drinking water does not cause typhoid, says NICD

By Somaya Stockenstroom

There is no evidence that recent cases of typhoid fever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any part of the country, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

“There is also no evidence that the bacteria that causes typhoid fever had been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country,” it said.

The NICD added that although cases had been confirmed in Gauteng, Western Cape and the North West, contamination of municipal water is extremely unlikely to be the source of infection in any of these clusters.

NICD detects typhoid outbreak in South Africa

