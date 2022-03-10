Baragwanath Hospital food shortage allegations dismissed

The Gauteng health department has poured cold water over allegations that patients starve because the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has run out of food supply.

In a statement released on Thursday, the department assured the public that the allegations are false, saying the hospital in Soweto is only battling with short supply of bread.

It said: “We wish to assure families of patients and the public that Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has not run out of food. All other types of food are served, there was only a short supply of bread, which has thus far been resolved. The bread supply capacity has improved.”

The Random Act of Kindness Foundation revealed that the foundation had gone to the hospital for inspection following the allegations.

The foundation said: “We learnt on site that the food offering by the hospital is happening. There was, however, a short delivery of bread. As we participated in the project of Covid-19 relief during the peak times, we have developed interest in issues of health.”

The foundation added that the hospital management clarified and resolved the matter. “We managed to gather factual information and learnt that other food categories are stable.”