Adjustable ‘readers’ are dangerous, board warns

Johannesburg – Getting your eyes tested by a registered optometrist is advisable before purchasing over-the-counter spectacles.

The Professional Board for Optometry and Dispensing Opticians said this week that they had recently become aware of a marketing campaign promoting “100% adjustable readers” and that this was dangerous to ill-advised consumers.

They said that advertisements like these were misleading and contradictory to acceptable professional practice standards and protocols.

“It implies that persons with impaired vision will have the ability to self-diagnose and to sufficiently correct their visual problems by simply purchasing these spectacles. The advert suggests that the adjustable spectacles will ‘cure’ blurry vision, eliminating the need to consult with an optometrist.

“Impaired vision may be caused by other eye conditions including cataract, glaucoma and age-related muscular degeneration, in addition to uncorrected refractive errors. Certain conditions such as diabetic eye disease and glaucoma, may result in permanent loss of vision if not treated appropriately.

“A comprehensive eye examination by a registered eye care practitioner such as an optometrist or an ophthalmologist is fundamental for detecting and treating these conditions to help prevent permanent loss of vision.

“The board therefore emphasises that ‘over-the-counter’ and ‘self-adjustable’ spectacles are not a substitute for a comprehensive eye examination and should not be considered as an alternative to a registered eye care practitioner.”

Thomas Lethoba