Gucci shoes branded most popular in Europe

Johannesburg – Gucci shoes are the most popular in Europe while Valentino are the most desired, according to research by Footwear experts, FootActive.

FootActive design orthotic insoles and foot support for customers across the globe looking to improve their foot health, posture and sports performance.

With a team of dedicated physiotherapists, they developed leading orthopaedic technologies to help users in daily use, improve sports performance and help people who struggle with comfort and mobility.

Using a seed list of designer shoe brands, the company selected 10 top brands to analyse what shoes consumers are attracted to.

The results showed that Gucci shoes had just over 215,000 global searches and was the most popular shoe brand across 31 countries including France, Russia and Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the most popular shoe brand is Valentino Shoes with 12,000 searches and is the most desired shoes in 10 countries including Italy, Bulgaria and Croatia.

After Gucci and Valentino, global searches show that Jimmy Choo, Chanel, Steve Madden and Prada were amongst the top six, while the famous read soles of Christian Louboutin came in at number seven.

See the list below:

Most Popular Designer Shoe Brands

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom