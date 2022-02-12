Foods to reduce your risk for cancer development

Johannesburg- The food you eat can have a significant impact on several aspects of your health, including the risk of developing chronic diseases like cancer.

It is critical to understand that adhering to a specific diet can help manage the progression of cancer.

“The consumption of certain foods does not eliminate the risk of cancer. Maintaining a nutritious diet, on the other hand, can considerably lower the risks of developing it,” said Omy Naidoo, Co-Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.

According to the 2020 World Health Organization (WHO) report, the chances of acquiring cancer before the age of 75 are approximately 20.7%.

Furthermore, South Africa’s National Cancer Registry reports that chronic disease is still one of the main causes of mortality in the country, with a 6 out of 10 survival rate.

“Eating unhealthy foods could be one of the elements contributing to this negative outlook,” added Naidoo.

You may, however, make a few food decisions that can help you avoid cancer.

Here are some foods to eat to lower your risk of developing cancer:

• Citrus Fruits

Several citrus fruits are proven to contain nutrients that help boost an immune system and have various health benefits. Thus, eating citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes may reduce your cancer risk.

• Fatty Fish

The consumption of fat has also been associated with a number of health benefits, including a decreased risk of cancer development. Eating fatty fish provides important nutrients such as vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids which may help prevent chronic diseases such as cancer.

• Cruciferous vegetables

The nutrients contained in cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli and cabbage contain vitamins that can help prevent cancer development. Therefore, increasing the intake of cruciferous vegetables per week is one of the best ways to prevent cancer, since they slow down the growth of cancer cells.

• Fibre and wholegrain cereals

Bread and cereal made from whole grains and wholemeal contain dietary fibre that may be helpful in reducing the risk of any type of cancer. It is recommended that people consume at least four servings of bread and cereals each day, with at least half of that serving being whole grain or wholemeal.

• Beans

There is no specific diet that can protect you against cancer. However, adding foods such as beans to your diet may increase your intake of fibre, which may lower your chance of developing cancer.

“Maintaining a healthy diet that includes some of these foods may decrease cancer risks,” concluded Naidoo.

