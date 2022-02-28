Food galore as MasterChef South Africa Season 4 returns

M-Net’s cooking reality competition Master Chef Season 4 returns tonight at 6pm with 20 vibrant contestants from different backgrounds.

Some of the contestants to look out for are:

*Alicia Nicola is a 32-year-old advertising creative director from Cape Town who says her two passions in life are food and design. A self-taught cook who researched culinary short courses and YouTube videos to perfect her skills, Nicola says her main cooking style is modern Mediterranean.

*Andriette De La Harpeis, 33, is an entrepreneur from Cape Town who loves making carrot cake when she’s not performing. She says after her retrenchment in 2021, she turned to baking speciality cakes. Her motto in life is to bring joy to the table.

*Luyanda Mafanya is a 27-year-old food blogger and private cook from Johannesburg. She loves making a spiced rooibos malva pudding with homemade gelato and crème anglaise or braised ox tongue. But her favourite food is Umleqwa (hard-body chicken). Cooking since age seven, the outspoken and independent Mafanya says cooking makes her feel more connected to her departed grandmother. She previously made it to the semi-finals of My Kitchen Rules SA.

*Masedi Mabe loves street food so much that he started his own burger joint, Bun2Belly. The 25-year-old doesn’t have a specific cooking style. Guided by a strong moral compass and traditional values, he wants to fuse the African cuisine with other cuisines.

*Onezwa Mbola from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape is unemployed after having worked as a marine navigational officer in China. She loves making Asian-steamed pork dumplings and pan-fried chicken gyoza. She dreams of growing her own food.

*Tembisa Jordaan is a marine scientist and documentary filmmaker. Cooking since age 10, the tenacious non-conformist who grew up in Dobsonville, Soweto and in the Eastern Cape has a rustic cooking style. She uses only seasonal ingredients. Recently, the filmmaker was the second runner-up in the Yale University Environment 360 Video Contest for her multi award-winning short documentary film Ulwandle Lushile.

There is also a new judging panel made up of Zola Nene, Gregory Czarnecki, and Justine Drake.

