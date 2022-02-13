Five Showmax movies to watch this Valentines day

Johannesburg- With Valentines Day around the corner not everybody has plans and most definitely not everyone is in a romantic relationship.

But hey love is love, and as South Africans, we express our love in multiple languages and a variety of ways.

This Valentine’s Day, Showmax has curated five of the best shows and movies to stream about love and sex, Mzansi-style, to keep you in the mood for the whole month of love.

Sex in Afrikaans

You can binge from 14 February 2022, on Showmax. In the groundbreaking 18SNLV documentary series Sex in Afrikaans, four Afrikaans couples and two singles, with the help of clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels, will speak openly for the first time about their sex lives and in the process discover there is much more fun to be had.

No love lost

What’s the worst thing that can happen to you on Baecation? Amahle, a hopeless romantic, gets surprised by her boyfriend Dumisani with a getaway for their one-year anniversary. At the resort, she bumps into her ex-boyfriend Lwazi, on vacation with his current girlfriend Azania. This leads to a series of unavoidable double dates where the exes begin to question whether their feelings are really in the past.

A safe bet

Pearl is the most sought-after attorney in the country, at the cost of her love life. When her boyfriend dumps her just as the Christmas family gathering is around the corner, Pearl’s increasingly impatient mother drags her to church for some divine intervention. She receives a life-changing prophecy about who she’ll find her happily ever after with: a man with the surname Dlamini.

Love, Lies & Hybrids

Jessica and her lover, Sophia, look forward to a mountain escape for a few days before New Year’s Day, while Jessica’s environmental activist fiancé, Daniel, is away at a conference. So when Daniel arrives to surprise Jessica, he is the one that gets a surprise.

Welcome to the family

The romcom Welcome to the Family centers on Palesa, who has barely said “yes” to her boyfriend’s marriage proposal when she finds herself dragged along to his family home in KZN, where she discovers that she is about to marry into an over-the-top, wealthy family led by two overbearing, controlling and hard-to-please monster-in-laws.

