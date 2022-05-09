Five reasons tissue oils are better than lotions

When it comes to caring for our skin, there are plenty of formulas to consider.

Body lotions, creams, butters and oils all serve the same purpose: to moisturise, soften and nourish the skin. And while they all have merit, there is one specific product that outshines them all: tissue oil.

Tissue oil has been clinically proven to moisturise dry and dehydrated skin, to minimise the appearance of scars and stretch marks and to enhance the functionality of the skin’s moisture barrier. It has the ability to help speed up the healing of scars, improve the skin’s water holding capacity (which is essential to retain moisture) and increase its elasticity.

All things considered, tissue oil is arguably a better option for everyday body care than a cream or lotion. In order to understand why, we need to consider the differences between the two.

Tissue oil and lotions or creams both moisturise the skin, but they do so in different ways. It help reintroduce lost moisture into the skin. Skin is lipid-loving, so when tissue oil is massaged into it, the skin “drinks” it, absorbing it quickly. It works as an emollient to seal in moisture, and prevent water loss.

Lotions and creams are part water-based, and increase the skin’s hydration by directly providing water to the skin. Essentially, they work to help prevent water from leaving the epidermis (the top layers of the skin) and provide water to hydrate the outermost layers of skin cells.

Why is tissue oil better?

It provides a better protective barrier because its formula is more occlusive than that of a lotion. Lotions tend to evaporate after application and don’t offer the same deep nourishment and skin barrier protection you get from a tissue oil.

Tissue oil usually contains fewer ingredients. While most lotions and creams contain a lot of additives, tissue oil is far less likely to contain potentially harmful ingredients.

Skin loves oil. Our skin’s barrier is held together by fats. Essentially, epidermal lipids is the cement that holds skin cells together. When tissue oil is absorbed by the skin, the top layers of our skin treats this oil as its own, resulting in an intensely moisturised effect.

Tissue oil is clinically proven to minimise the appearance of stretch marks. Global research suggests that up to 90% of people will develop stretch marks at some point in their lives. While body lotions go a long way in providing moisture, they’re not known for their ability to treat stretch marks. When applied regularly, tissue oil can help fade and minimize the appearance of stretch marks.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author