Shwashwi :Mbau the new leading lady for season 2 of The Wife

Yours in gossip, fun, and everything wild made her way to the launch of season two of the record-breaking telenovela The Wife, at The Greenhouse in Sandton.

The show now stars Khanyi Mbau as Zandile the Resolute. Shwa got to watch the first two episodes of the new season and I must say it is going to be an interesting one this time as Mbau is now the leading lady for the season alongside Mondli Makhoba.

Not that Shwa was ever convinced of Mbau’s acting skills. Maybe she bought some talent in Dubai.

Who knows? Accuse Shwa of jealousy but whenever I see Mbau coining it, I frown at the thought of seeing her former flame Mandla Mthembu selling spices in the Joburg CBD. Life is something else. Mbau rocked up in a blue suit with orange hair and sneakers, and she looked superb.

Back to the event. The red-carpet entrances were stunning as the guests and the cast of The Wife made their way into the venue.

Anele Mdoda looked exquisite in her pink and black dress, which she accessorized with black beads, and she was the MC for the day, which probably tells you there were jokes here and there.

The girl is talented, no doubt about that. Shwa gets to understand why she mingles with the likes of Trevor Noah and Sizwe Dlhomo. Talent attracts talent.

Shwa also spotted a few familiar faces such as SK Khoza, who looked very calm and collected – too relaxed for a man accused of bashing women. Some people have no shame.

Shwa got to see the wife of Bonko Khoza, who plays Mqhele, and she looked gorgeous.

Real Housewives of Durban star Laconco, who recently scored herself a partnership with Edgars, was also present but she looked as if she was going to fetch her son at daycare – who in their right mind dresses up casually at a red-carpet event? For someone who almost made it as one of the country’s first ladies, her appearance was disappointing – even Queen Elizabeth could do better. And for someone who just last week bashed Thobile on the show about her “grand entrance”, you really need to do better, girl.

Zikhona Sodlaka, who plays the role of Mandisa, rocked up in a white outfit with a touch of yellow but it really didn’t cut it for me, it was practically see-through.

Oh well, every event you go to you find Phil Mphela. We hope you’ve calmed down from that back-and-forth twar you had with Chris Excel.

