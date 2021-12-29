SA stars who made headlines this past year

Johannesburg- Surely some of your favourite celebrities were in and out of headlines this year.

It has been a busy and eventful year.

Be it for good and bad things let’s see who was in the top list of headlines.

1.Somgaga- Somizi was the talk of the year this year. From abuse allegations by his estranged hubby, Mohale to being fired from Idols SA as well as being forbad to performing in Zimbabwe due to his sexuality.

It has been a tough one for Som Som but he managed to end the year with a bang by being fully booked for the year.

2. DJ Zihnle, her majesty totally outdid herself this year.

She launched her hair range, opened multiple era stores across the country. Let’s not forget her relationship with Bongani Mohosana well known as Murda Bongz from Black Motion to having an adorable baby girl, Asante.

3. Queen B- Surely Queen B has had one of a year, from her saga with the House of BNG to tweeps telling her to start making babies now.

But, moving to New York City was a highlight to Bonang Matheba.

4. Thuso Mbedu- Mbedu has to be SA’s star this year.

Mbedu managed to bag major leading roles in the US and her acting skills made everyone rave about how much of a natural she actually is.

5. AKA- Kiernan Forbes has been seen in quite a few headlines this year, AKA got engaged to the late Nelly Tembe, who committed suicide.

Not forgetting his unending beef with Cassper Nyovest.

AKA was called to a boxing match by Nyovest but he declined.

