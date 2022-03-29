Radio personality ‘Spitch’ scoffs at exploitation in media

Renowned radio and television presenter Siphiwo “Spitch” Nzawumbi took to his social media pages to express his frustration about how people like him are being exploited in the media space.

Nzawumbi shared how he felt disrespected after a television producer approached him for a show he was going to be paid “crumbs” for.

He wrote: “I fought for my place in this table, and [I] will not settle for anything that dishonours me in any way. After so many years of doing what I do, I now know that there is always a budget. People just choose who to pay decently and whom to exploit.”

The Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter, also known as Mastandi for his catering business, said he gladly declined the job opportunity until a better offer was tabled.

“There was a time [when] I took work for exposure and gave my all in a platform that didn’t honour my gift with value. That time [has] long passed. I am no longer that child who could be easily exploited.

“So dear agencies, production companies, producers and talent scouts, I am not keen nor available to justify my worth to you nor over-negotiate for it in exchange for my gift.

“You can do your research about what I offer, what I am worth, then reach out to me. I stopped betraying myself because I feared being labelled ‘difficult’ or ‘unreasonable’.”

