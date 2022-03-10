Phuti Khomo officially off the dating scene

Former Miss Teen South Africa and actress Phuthi Khomo is officially off the dating market. Sunday World can reveal that Dumisani Mahlangu, a government employee, has paid lobola to the family of the former beauty queen.

The Entanglement actress said her “I do’s” in a traditional ceremony held in Mpumalanga about a week ago. Only close friends and family members were invited.

A friend close to the family said: “On February 26, Phuthi visited her hubby’s home and lobola was paid for her. Now she is Mrs Mahlangu.”

Another friend said Phuthi cannot stop smiling. “They are very much in love with each other, she is very happy and his family approves of her. She’s been spending some time with him and her in-laws. They are both very happy to be in each other’s lives,” the friend said.

The actress has apparently tried to keep the news of her marriage away from the prying eyes of the media. Not much is known about the lucky groom except that he works for a municipality.

“Her sister had been on the forefront of the arrangements and the whole thing has been hush-hush,” shared another friend.

When pressed for comment, she said she didn’t want to comment about her private life.

