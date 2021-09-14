Nyan ‘Nyan presenter officially bows out

Johannesburg- It’s a season of a new chapter for TV presenter Luyanda Potwana and host of the most controversial and most-watched show Nyan ‘Nyan on SABC1.

The 39-year-old recently shared on his social media accounts that he’s going to London, to pursue his studies in Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the University of London.

Luyanda wrote a heart-felt message taking a bow on the show.

“How do I say goodbye to a city that made me who I am today. A city that introduced me to your lounges every Tuesdays 6pm. Kodwa ke, okungapheli kuyahlola. Nothing really lasts forever,” he wrote on his Instagram. He also alluded that when he came to the city of gold she had no plan B, his main dream was to be on television, and it was not easy. “This is to the 16 years of faith, disappointments, ups and downs, perseverance, dreams, achievements, fulfilments, history, blessings, grace and completion,” he added.

He said he will hold the memories from the show dear to himself.

“I close the Johannesburg chapter a proud ma, having fulfilled my dreams. My held high, my kids will know that daddy dreamt, daddy believed, daddy soldiered-on and daddy achieved. What a journey, what a chapter, what an era,” he concluded. The show is currently presented by Andile Gaelisiwe who also presents Khumbul’ekhaya on SABC1.

